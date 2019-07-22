WENATCHEE — Starting this winter, Mission Ridge Ski & Board season passholders will have discounted access to the slopes of 19 other ski destinations in four countries.
It’s part of the Powder Alliance, a reciprocal pass program that Mission Ridge just joined, according to a Monday press release.
A season pass holder from any member resort can show their pass at any other member resort to receive free access during the weekday and half price on the weekend. Holiday periods are excluded.
Some of the other members include Mt Hood Ski Bowl, Sugar Bowl Resort in California and La Parva in Chile, according to the release.
Mission Ridge has had reciprocal pass deals with other individual resorts in the past, but this will offer patrons a lot more options, said Marketing Director Tony Hickok.
Mission Ridge’s season pass prices vary depending on a person’s age and their time of purchase, but an adult season pass is currently on sale for $629, according to the resort’s website.