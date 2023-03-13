MITSUBISHI-spacejet

Japanese industrial giant Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was developing a reconfigured and rebranded SpaceJet regional jetliner. Mitsubishi announced recently that it is ending its development of the SpaceJet and last week scuttled at least one of the planes housed in Moses Lake.

 Mitsubishi

TOKYO — Japanese industrial giant Mitsubishi Heavy Industries announced in February that it is ending its development of the SpaceJet regional jetliner and last week scuttled at least one of the planes housed in Moses Lake.

Near the end of a conference call reviewing the company's earnings for the third fiscal quarter of 2022, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries —  parent company of Mitsubishi Aircraft —  said it will discontinue the development of the regional jetliner citing both the cost and complexity of the program.



___ (c)2023 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.