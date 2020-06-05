WENATCHEE — AgTools, the Wenatchee-based company founded by Martha Montoya and her brothers Gustavo and Oscar, won the 2020 Flywheel Investment Conference competition, and the $125,000 investment award.
The results of GWATA’s May 20 virtual competition were announced Thursday evening in a Facebook Live event hosted by Karen Rutherford, the Flywheel fund manager.
AgTools, an ag and food supply software service platform offering real-time data and intelligence to connect farmers and buyers, was one of six finalists in this year’s competition. Each had 10 minutes to pitch their company during the virtual event viewed live by 1,200 from 27 states and six countries.
Audience members selected Ken Perry of Silverdale-based Stormwater Controls to win the $5,000 “Audience Favorite” prize, which was announced right after the conference. Judges took some extra time to reveal the main winner of the investment funds provided for the event by the Flywheel Angel Network.
The COVID-19 concerns that turned the event into a virtual competition helped bring home the value of AgTools, Rutherford said.
The platform has seen accelerated paid customer acquisition and growth since the shutdowns, Martha Montoya said, as farmers, buyers and others try to keep the supply chain moving.
In the Flywheel presentation, Montoya said the startup has been working to raise $1 million to take the company to the next level. The budget included $375,000 for engineering, forecasting and analytics, $375,000 for sales support and direct personnel and $250,000 for legal, operations and administration. As of early May, it had raised about $630,000.
The sales support and direct personnel category includes setting up a call center in the Mercantile building in downtown Wenatchee, she said.
“Now we can start following the road map that we set out two years ago,” she said. “Hopefully we’re going to be bringing some jobs that we need to the region.”
For more about the Flywheel conference, go to gwata.com.