Licensed esthetician Simran Bal poses for a portrait in Shoreline

Licensed esthetician Simran Bal, who was taken to court by her former employer to repay $1,900 in trainings they required her to attend, poses for a portrait in Shoreline on Oct. 13. Bal, whose case was dismissed, says she was already licensed for services the trainings covered.

 Reuters/Lindsey Wasson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — When a Seattle-area beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked.

Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality.



