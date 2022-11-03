FILE PHOTO: The Albertsons logo is seen on an Albertsons grocery store in Rancho Cucamonga

FILE PHOTO: The Albertsons logo is seen on an Albertsons grocery store, as Kroger agrees to buy rival Albertsons in a deal to combine the two supermarket chains, in Rancho Cucamonga, California, U.S., October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci/File Photo

 AUDE GUERRUCCI

NEW YORK — Kroger Co.'s acquisition of Albertsons Companies Inc. could exacerbate income inequality through job losses and eroding wages at a time of high inflation, a group of the retailers' biggest unions and antitrust experts wrote in a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.

"In many markets across the country, grocery competition would cease, likely resulting in employee layoffs and higher prices," they wrote in a letter addressed to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chair Lina Khan, urging the agency to block the deal.