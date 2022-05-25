WENATCHEE — The YMCA conducted a survey to see what residents were looking for in its new facility.
More than 1,300 people responded, according to a release from the YMCA, with 98% listing an aquatics center/pool as their favorite feature.
That was followed by 94% of all respondents saying a fitness center was important and 87% listing an early learning childcare center as an important feature.
Respondents voted on what was important to their household and what they thought the community’s top needs were. The following lists some of those responses.
The top three rated features were the same in household and community needs: swimming pool, fitness center, and gymnasium.
For programs and services, household votes listed art classes, wellness support and cooking classes as top priorities. The community’s top features were wellness support, senior social times and art classes as the top three.
The YMCA’s Building What Matters fundraising campaign has raised more than $4 million of its $22 million goal to construct its new complex.
