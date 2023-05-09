Help Wanted Now Hiring sign
Photo by Ernie Journeys on Unsplash

NEW YORK — Over a year of rapid wage growth has U.S. companies turning to enhanced benefits to attract and retain workers.

Mentions of employee benefits in job postings on ZipRecruiter soared to the highest rates on record, according to an analysis by the jobs site. A greater share of positions offered benefits like health insurance, paid time off, and paid parental leave than in prior years.



