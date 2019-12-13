WENATCHEE — More of what Thoreau dubbed “the noblest of fruits” are going south this year due to a larger projected Washington apple crop and Mexico’s elimination of a retaliatory 20% tariff on the noble fruit, according to the Washington Apple Commission.
Exports of the state’s apples to Mexico are up 17.4% so far from last season, said Apple Commission Communications Coordinator Toni Lynn Adams. The commission promotes Washington apple exports.
For the 2019-20 season as of Nov. 30, over one million boxes have been exported to Mexico compared to just over 900,000 boxes for the 2018-19 season, she said.
Last season the state produced 117 million (40 pound) boxes with this year’s projected crop expected to be 138 million boxes, said Adams. The season is from roughly Sept. 1 through Aug. 31.
Mexico in May dropped its tariff which had been in place as payback for U.S.-imposed tariffs on Mexican aluminum and steel. The U.S. also removed those tariffs in May.
“Mexico is our number one export market,” Adams said in a telephone interview, “so we are pleased with the movement … and hope it continues.”
The Apple Commission received almost $10 million in funding this year from the USDA’s Agricultural Trade Promotion Program to help offset the tariff impacts, said Adams.
The program is designed to “help U.S. agricultural exporters develop new markets and will help mitigate the adverse effects of other countries’ tariff and non-tariff barriers,” according to a USDA news release.
One third of Washington’s fresh apples are exported and 95% of all U.S. fresh apples exported to 60 markets worldwide are from Washington, she said.
“Apples are cyclical so we had a low volume season last season so we were predicting an increase in volume this season,” said Adams.
The increase in apple exports to Mexico come despite that country’s apple production being up 24% this year, according to a United States Department of Agriculture annual fresh deciduous fruit report.
Mexican consumers are cognizant of price when the make their fruit purchase selections, according to the report.
Mexico’s importation of U.S. apples dropped by almost 16% during the time the tariffs were in place when compared to the 2017-18 marketing year, the USDA report said.
The USDA is forecasting 2019-20 world production of apples will be up almost five million metric tons to 75.7 million with U.S. production expected to increase by 179,000 tons to 4.7 million due to good Washington summer weather.
Among the top Washington exported apple are the Red Delicious, Gala and Fuji varieties, according to Adams. For the first in many years the Gala was the highest produced apple this season, she said.