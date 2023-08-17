BIZ-REAL-MORTGAGE-RATES-LA

An aerial view of workers constructing new homes in Irvine, California, on Aug. 9, 2021. 

LOS ANGELES — Home mortgage rates have surged past 7%, hitting the highest level in more than 20 years and dealing another blow to Americans trying to break into the housing market.

The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage was 7.09% this week, up from 6.96% last week and the highest since 2002, according to data released Thursday from mortgage giant Freddie Mac.



