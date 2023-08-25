230826-newslocal-crepeopening 01.jpg
The Crêpe House owner Carlos Corrales, center, builds a crepe with his mother Gicela, left, on the opening morning of the business Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Other employees work on a latte for a customer at right.

WENATCHEE — A creperie opened this week in Wenatchee at the Victorian Village at 619 S. Mission St.

Owners Carlos Corrales and his mother, Maria Gicela Corrales, opened the doors to The Crêpe House on Tuesday, after the difficult process of getting everything ready.

On the morning of The Crêpe House's grand opening at the Victorian Village on South Mission Street, the parking lot was lined and unavailable for customers Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
Danita Clark, the second customer of The Crêpe House, receives her order from Queili Barbosa early Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the grand opening for the new business.
The Crêpe House menu inside the new restaurant in Wenatchee.


