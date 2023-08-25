The Crêpe House owner Carlos Corrales, center, builds a crepe with his mother Gicela, left, on the opening morning of the business Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Other employees work on a latte for a customer at right.
WENATCHEE — A creperie opened this week in Wenatchee at the Victorian Village at 619 S. Mission St.
Owners Carlos Corrales and his mother, Maria Gicela Corrales, opened the doors to The Crêpe House on Tuesday, after the difficult process of getting everything ready.
“It has been the definition of stress, but in a good way at the end of the day,” said Carlos Corrales. “This is our first restaurant so it’s been different getting used to the regulations and everything.”
They’re leasing a 1,800-square-foot space for $1,900 a month.
“We did the majority of work ourselves, and we used a lot of recycled materials,” Carlos Corrales said.
“So we self-financed, and started with $80,000 but we’ve passed that by now,” Carlos Corrales added. “I think that what we’re working with I think we’re gonna make our money back in two to three years.
In light of everything, Carlos Corrales said he is glad it all came together in an interview with The Wenatchee World.
“The best part is seeing it together. It makes me want to cry, but getting over the little obstacles and seeing the final product is great,” he said.
The creperie’s featured crepes include the Berry-Berry, Chocolatey Goodness, Aloha Sunshine, Apple Cinnamon and the Protein Power-Up. There’s also an option to build-your-own crepe. Espresso drinks and hot teas are also available.
The Crêpe House is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Although the business just opened, there’s talk of expanding it.
“Our vision is expansion, this is our first one, but hopefully in two to three years we can launch another one,” Carlos Corrales said.
“I would like to have different creperies in all of Washington state,” Gicela Corrales said.
Gicela and Carlos Corrales came to the United States from Mexico and settled in Las Vegas before moving to the Wenatchee Valley.
“I’ve been in this country 20 years and I started a construction business 12 years ago, which is very different than doing crepes.” Gicela Corrales said. “Even though it’s different I noticed that there’s so much more for me to learn and so much to give.”
