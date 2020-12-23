OLYMPIA — CARES Act funding will provide a boost to Numerica Performing Arts Center, the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center and Music Theatre of Wenatchee.
They are among 390 nonprofit arts and culture organizations statewide to share about $3.4 million awarded in two successive grant pools. The program is administered by the state Arts Commission in partnership with the state Department of Commerce, and with the support of the governor’s Office of Financial Management.
The grants are designed to cover pandemic-related losses during the 2020 calendar year for organizations whose arts and creative programs employ thousands of people and contribute to the economic vitality and quality of life in communities across the state, according to a press release from the Arts Commission.
The first pool of funds — $1.445 million — was distributed to 249 of the 387 nonprofit arts organizations that applied. Grant amounts ranged from $2,000 to $8,300, with funding prioritized for organizations that serve under-resourced communities, culturally diverse populations and underrepresented groups.
To help Commerce and ArtsWA fund more applicants, OFM provided a second pool of $2 million in CARES Act funds. These additional funds allowed ArtsWA to provide grants to the 138 organizations from the first round that were not funded and increase the awards for the 249 previously funded organizations.
The grants include:
Chelan County
- Trails Day Program dba Tierra Village, Leavenworth: $8,269
- National Youth Performers dba Stage Kids: $10,000
- Music Theatre of Wenatchee Inc., Wenatchee: $10,000
- Numerica Performing Arts Center: $10,000
- Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center: $10,000
- Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth: $10,000
- Leavenworth Summer Theater, Leavenworth: $10,000
Grant County
- Central Basin Community Concert Association, Moses Lake: $8,269
Okanogan County
- The Merc Playhouse Society, Twisp: $10,000
- Methow Arts Alliance (Winthrop Art Gallery), Winthrop: $10,000
- Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus, Omak: $10,000
- Omak Performing Arts Center Foundation, Omak: $8,269
- Methow Arts Alliance (49º North Artists), Oroville: $3,000
- Confluence Gallery and Art Center, Twisp: $10,000
- Methow Arts Alliance, Twisp: $10,000
- TwispWorks Foundation, Twisp: $10,000