WENATCHEE — The Music Theatre of Wenatchee wants to buy the connected Chelan County PUD fish and wildlife building and adjacent parking lot for $290,000.
Dan Frazier, PUD director of shared services, on Tuesday announced the theater company's intent at the PUD commission meeting.
Music Theatre of Wenatchee (MTW) owns the Riverside Playhouse building at 233 B N. Wenatchee Ave., which is connected but considered separate from, the fish and wildlife building, according to Rachel Hansen, PUD spokesperson.
"Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s offer to purchase is under consideration as we continue to work with MTW and the prospective developers," Frazier wrote in an email.
Several people spoke at the meeting in support of the MTW.
The PUD and MTW have been working well together, said Vicki Michael, a MTW board member. She said the theater has outgrown its 10,000-square-foot, 146-seat space, as it has props and costumes stored near Pangborn Memorial Airport.
"As long as they're willing to work with us, we're willing to work with them," she said of the project developers being considered by the PUD to redevelop the utility's Fifth Street headquarters.
Colleen Frei, the attorney representing MTW, asked for the theater to continue to be involved in the PUD's Fifth Street redevelopment project. She also said she "is a personal supporter of MTW."
“As part of that coordination on the Fifth Street campus, Music Theatre has currently rights to the parking lot and what it's continuing is to be a part of that process in that development,” she said.
“Under the proposal, Music Theatre continues to seek that consistent approach for parking for what music theater already has,” she continued. “They're asking again, for shared, non-exclusive use of the parking area and increased use during their performances. And so they want to maintain that as a critical component to this Fifth Street campus redevelopment.”
"MTW has been in constant contact with the PUD for four years to negotiate a reasonable, permanent parking solution for the Riverside Playhouse," the MTW posted on social media June 29. "Without access to on-site parking for our volunteers and audiences we will be forced out of existence. Don’t let your non-profit community theatre since 1961 disappear, please send in your comments and support."
"Chelan PUD has been working with the MTW board since 2018 to address their need for parking at or near their facility," Frazier wrote. "The PUD demonstrated a commitment to this goal by requiring the developers to include a parking strategy for MTW in their responses. What we have heard from the developers is that they are willing to consider creative solutions for this problem and that is what we will be working on as the selection and negotiations progress."
PUD Commissioner Ann Congdon said she hoped the MTW "will be satisfied with an agreement with purchaser to use the parking lot as they’ve done in the past with us."
The MTW letter dated June 16 states the MTW will give the PUD a draft purchase and sale agreement within 10 days of mutual understanding of the letter. It also states the MTW would work with the PUD and any developer regarding the Fifth Street project on the parking lot and fish and wildlife building.
“We see our purchasing of the parking lot and Fish & Wildlife building as a win for the PUD, MTW and our community,” the letter read. “The PUD gets to follow through with their promise to take care of MTW’s parking needs resulting in positive public relations, while receiving a value on the property. MTW gets assured parking with room for expansion, along with the certainty we will be able to continue to serve from our same location with our parking rights immortalized, and the community can rest assured that we will be here to help with our local youth and adult public for a very long time.”