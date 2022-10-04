SAN FRANCISCO — Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer of $44 billion to take Twitter Inc. private, a securities filing showed on Tuesday, signaling an end to a legal battle that could have forced Musk to pay up.

An agreement would put the world's richest person in charge of one of the most influential media platforms and end months of litigation that damaged Twitter's brand and fed Musk's reputation for erratic behavior.



