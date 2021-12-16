WENATCHEE — A renovation project at the U.S. Forest Service's Wenatchee offices has pushed online everything from general inquiries to Christmas tree and woodcutting permits.
The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest headquarters, 215 Melody Lane, is currently closed to customers due to ongoing construction until summer 2022.
Victoria Wilkins, a forest service spokesperson, said the forest service recently renewed the lease for the space. The lease is for 15 years and will begin upon completion of the remodel.
Christi Chidester Votisek, a spokesperson for the United States General Services Administration, said the project includes renovating the building’s interior and the HVAC and electrical systems.
“The government-occupied space is being reduced by 25%,” Votisek said. “The Forest Service lobby will remain in the same location on the upper floor and the Fish & Wildlife office will remain on the lower floor.”
The Wenatchee office is fully closed, with employees working remotely. Wilkins said some customers have shown up to the office and called, only to find out no one is available to assist them.
Firewood cutting permits, recreation passes, Christmas tree permits and visitor information are still available through the forest service website. Certain services are also available through local vendors.
“Almost all of our services are available virtually in some form or another,” Wilkins said. “There’s not people working out of the office right now. Anybody in the Wenatchee area that’s looking for services is going to need to look online.”
The offices in Chelan and Entiat remain open for limited services. Wilkins said people looking to visit these offices should call ahead to confirm the service they need is available.
Vositek said the headquarters is expected to reopen sometime this summer, but she cannot give a more exact date due to ongoing supply chain issues.
