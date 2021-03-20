WENATCHEE — Thirty-five-year habits are hard to break.
“On the day the NCW Bridal Premiere was supposed to happen in January, I just sat there,” said Katrina Anderson, who has organized the bridal show since shortly after opening Katrina’s Wedding Boutique in 1985. It had always been scheduled in early January, a place for brides, grooms and family members to get an introduction to the region’s dress and tuxedo shops, photographers, limousine companies, jewelers, caterers and others involved in planning weddings, receptions and honeymoons.
“It just didn’t feel right,” Anderson said of that January Saturday that, if not for the pandemic, would have been her 35th bridal show. “I’m supposed to be doing this. I’ve done it for the Valley forever. It’s a routine.”
Last year’s Bridal Premiere was over and done by the time COVID-19 arrived. Anderson had hoped that the 2021 event would be able to go on as scheduled. It didn’t take her long to consider alternatives.
“I was listening to the governor talk and doing a lot of praying,” she said. “At the end of January, I sent letters to vendors” outlining a new plan — for March 27.
By late January, the region was on the verge of entering Phase 2 of the state’s Roadmap to Recovery plan. She was certain some kind of show would be possible and wanted to gauge interest of the vendors.
“People were ready,” she said. “We knew we could do this in Phase 2,” with limited vendors and attendance restrictions.
Then, word of Phase 3 arrived, which allowed more vendors and more attendees.
She spent the past week and a half pulling it all together.
“I’m tired, but I’m happy to make other people happy,” she said.
The event is moving this year to the Wenatchee Convention Center, which had hosted the show before the Town Toyota Center opened a decade ago. She initially had reserved space at the Town Toyota Center, but it remains busy with mass vaccinations and emergency food storage.
“The convention center is our old stomping grounds,” she said. “They’ve been great to work with. I believe this is the first vendor trade show returning to the Wenatchee Valley since a year ago.”
The plan is to make use of the back parking lot as the main entrance, featuring a limousine, a bridal bar and horse trailer — and, of course, the Royal Flush of “blinged out outhouses.”
That will then lead to vendors on the ground floor as well as in the Grand Apple Ballroom upstairs.
Attendance is free, but guests are asked to pre-register for one of three groups — at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. — to help make sure the 400-person capacity limit is not exceeded. Those who don’t pre-register might be asked to wait to enter until capacity limits allow, she said. Other COVID-19 precautions will be in place as well.
She is anticipating about 40 vendors this year. To provide additional space for attendees, companies are likely to have fewer employees on hand.
The biggest change in the format, Anderson said, is the traditional fashion show won’t happen. “This year, we don’t want people gathering together to watch it like that,” she said. “We’re going to have a couple of models put dresses on throughout the day, and we’ll have a bazillion mannequins with dresses. For me, that’s a big difference. I’m all about making the show fun,” she said.
Fun, though, is still part of the plan, with prize giveaways planned all day.
To register for tickets to the 2021 NCW Bridal Premiere, go to ncwbridalpremiere.com.