WENATCHEE — Wedding planning has changed in the past year, said NCW Bridal Premiere organize…

2021 NCW Bridal Premiere

Where: Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 27. Attendees are asked to pre-register for one of three groups, at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., to help meet COVID-19 capacity guidelines.

Information: Tickets are free, available at ncwbridalpremiere.com