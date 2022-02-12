Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Cybersecurity in business and education will be explored during the NCW Cybersecurity Summit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

The summit, presented by the North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) with support from Microsoft, Apple STEM Network and NCW Tech Alliance, will feature presentations from cybersecurity experts and dedicated time for discussion.

Event speakers include:

sol-cates.jpeg

Sol Cates

Thales Group, Prota Ventures, Soliece Holdings

Sol Cates, chief technology officer, cyber and cloud expert for Thales Group, Prota Ventures, Soliece Holdings, will discuss Web 3, NFTs, “Star Trek”-class smart cities and more.

steve-garcia-wvc.png

Steve Garcia

Information security officer, Wenatchee Valley College

Steve Garcia, information security officer at Wenatchee Valley College, will provide an overview of the National Institute of Standards & Technology and its history, as well as best practices for implementation within an organization.

Corrinne-Sande_400.jpeg

Corrinne Sande

Whatcom Community College

Corrinne Sande, Whatcom Community College’s director of Computer Science & Information Systems, will walk attendees through the current state of the nation’s cybersecurity workforce, including efforts to address the shortage from organizations like National Cybersecurity Training & Education Center.

The free event kicks off a year-long focus on cybersecurity and technology resources in the region. NCESD’s Network Services Team will lead monthly community learning and networking opportunities to encourage continued conversations around cybersecurity.

For registration information, go to wwrld.us/cssummit.

Nevonne McDaniels: (509) 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com

