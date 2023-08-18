LEAVENWORTH — Five North Central Washington newspapers are under new ownership after finalizing a sale last week.
Ward Media LLC on Aug. 11 announced its purchase of NCW Media Inc. and its publications: The Leavenworth Echo, Cashmere Valley Record, Lake Chelan Mirror, the Wenatchee Business Journal, and the Quad City Herald.
“We are excited to entrust these cherished community newspapers to Ward Media LLC,” said Carol Forhan, president of NCW Media in a news release.
Ward Media is co-owned by Terry Ward, a former vice president of Sound Publishing, and Amy Yaley, a former marketing and communications director for Jefferson Healthcare in Port Townsend, according to The Seattle Times.
“Terry Ward and Amy Yaley have a proven track record of dedication to journalism and a strong understanding of the unique needs of local communities. We believe this transition will not only sustain the legacy of these newspapers but also enhance their future prospects.”
“We are honored to take on the responsibility of carrying forward the journalistic tradition that these newspapers embody,” Ward said in the news release. “We aim to maintain the high journalistic standards set by NCW Media and, simultaneously, explore innovative ways to engage with our readers and serve the local communities.”
Yaley added, “The nature of the media landscape requires an adaptable approach, and we are committed to staying ahead of the curve. By combining our expertise, we aim to deliver a seamless integration of traditional and digital media that caters to the evolving needs of our readers and advertisers alike.”
