Ward Media.jpg

Ward Media LLC co-owners Terry Ward and Amy Yaley.

LEAVENWORTH — Five North Central Washington newspapers are under new ownership after finalizing a sale last week.

Ward Media LLC on Aug. 11 announced its purchase of NCW Media Inc. and its publications: The Leavenworth Echo, Cashmere Valley Record, Lake Chelan Mirror, the Wenatchee Business Journal, and the Quad City Herald.



Pete O’Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com

