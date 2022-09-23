WENATCHEE — A one-time electrician turned full-service electrical, construction and tech contractor, a patent-pending automated harvester, “apple girl,” a coder and a career and technical education teacher willing to drive the bus were recognized for their accomplishments at Wednesday’s Innovator Awards luncheon.

The NCW Tech Alliance event, which for the past 20 years has helped celebrate the spirit of innovation, included the presentation of the five award winners, selected from a list of finalists gleaned from community nominations.

Mike Stetner

Mike Stetner

Stetner Construction Group
Kelly Dagorret

Kelly Dagorret

Automated Ag
Jordan Wendzel

Jordan Wendzel

Orondo Middle School teacher
Kaitlyn Thornton

Kaitlyn Thornton

Washington State University student
Quentin Farrell

Quentin Farrell

Cascade High School student


Nevonne McDaniels: (509) 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com

