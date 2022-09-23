WENATCHEE — A one-time electrician turned full-service electrical, construction and tech contractor, a patent-pending automated harvester, “apple girl,” a coder and a career and technical education teacher willing to drive the bus were recognized for their accomplishments at Wednesday’s Innovator Awards luncheon.
The NCW Tech Alliance event, which for the past 20 years has helped celebrate the spirit of innovation, included the presentation of the five award winners, selected from a list of finalists gleaned from community nominations.
Stetner started working as an electrician in his own shop three decades ago, focused on serving schools around the state. The company grew to work on data centers and security systems. He rebranded in 2020 as Stetner Construction Group, expanding into low voltage, data, security and communications, then in 2021, added full mechanical electrical and plumbing technology capabilities.
“Two key factors in Stetner’s growth are a family-first approach and embracing proactive growth,” according to the NCW Tech Alliance press release.
Moses Lake-based Automated Ag won the Newcomer in Technology Award. The agricultural equipment manufacturer builds harvesting and harvest transport systems, including an automated tree fruit-harvesting process.
The other three awards, accompanied by scholarship prizes, went to two students and one teacher.
Orondo Middle School teacher Jordan Wendzel was named STEM Champion of the Year. She helped create the school’s first career and technical education course which helps students explore careers in agriculture, natural resources, health care, energy production and transportation. She also got her commercial driver’s license so she can transport students by bus on field trips.
Washington State University student Kaitlyn Thornton was named STEM College Student Innovator of the Year, in part for her social media following (TikTok and Instagram) as “apple girl.” She posts about orchard life, the fruit industry and agricultural education.
Cascade High School Senior Quentin Farrell was named Future Technology Leader of the Year. Farrell, who taught himself JavaScript, went on to develop a Minecraft Modpack that has become a learning platform for other programmers. He expects to continue working with the Technology Student Association, a national nonprofit that organizes competitions and activities, and plans to attend college to study computer science, math and physics.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone