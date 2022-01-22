WENATCHEE — A predictions watch party and industry tour wrapped into one, a “Women in STEM” entrepreneurial panel and a Flywheel Angel Network meeting are some of the events NCW Tech Alliance is planning in the next few weeks.
On Monday, in preparation for the upcoming Flywheel Investment Conference coming May 19, NCW Tech is hosting a Flywheel Angel Network meeting on Zoom. The investment award is funded by the Flywheel Angel Network, a group of angel investors passionate about supporting economic development in North Central Washington. Anyone interested in becoming an investor is invited to join the virtual meeting to hear a presentation from 2020 Flywheel contestant James Wagoner of Joule Case.
Tuesday brings a return of NCW Tech’s member-only class, Business Bytes, offering information via a 30-minute Zoom meeting focused on technology tools and resources available to businesses. Classes will continue on the last Tuesday of the month.
NCW Tech’s Industry Tours return starting Friday. Industry Tours are free events featuring in-person tours of facilities in different industries across the region. This first tour — a watch party of Mark Anderson’s 2022 Predictions — is from 2 to 3 p.m. at The Mercantile, 14 N. Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee. Anderson is a predictions expert and the CEO of Strategic News Service (SNS), publisher of the weekly SNS Global Report on Technology and the Global Economy.
A Women In STEM Entrepreneurial Panel featuring leading scientists from across the region is set for 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 11. The panelists will discuss their fields, careers, opportunities for entrepreneurship, and offer advice on lessons learned.
