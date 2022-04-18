WENATCHEE — A happy hour, a panel discussion and industry tour are some of the NCW Tech Alliance events coming in the next few weeks.
The Funding for Entrepreneurs Panel
is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 21 at the LocalTel Event Center, inside Pybus Public Market. It will feature an in-depth discussion covering funding challenges entrepreneurs face and how to solve them. A networking social hour will follow.
April's
Business Bytes virtual meeting is noon to 12:30 p.m. April 26 with guest speaker Maileen Hamto, director of programs and strategy enablement at Washington Technology Industry Association Diversity Equity and Inclusion Center of Excellence. Business Bytes is for NCW Tech Alliance members. Hamto will discuss the challenges and opportunities of developing a DEI strategy and share trends related to diversity recruitment, hiring, retention and advancement of tech workers from diverse backgrounds. To register for the webinar, go to bit.ly/business-bytes_april
.
An Industry Tour of Automated Ag in Moses Lake is from noon to 1 p.m. April 29. Automated Ag has 53,000 square feet of space designed for manufacturing 11 different agricultural machines. Its construction process and new assembly lines are structured to build and create innovative harvesting systems. Industry tours are free and open to the public. To register, go to bit.ly/TourApril29
.
A Happy Hour
networking event is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. May 5 at the Blossom & Brews Beer Garden at Memorial Park in Wenatchee. First-time attendees and members get their first drink free. No registration is required and the event is free to attend.
A
Digital Presence Website Program class is coming May 16. The single-day event is designed to help small businesses build their first website. The class is offered in both English and Spanish. To register, go to ncwtech.org
.
The next
Cyber Meetup is 3 to 4:30 p.m. May 20 in Wenatchee, Okanogan and Moses Lake. These events are designed for business, education, technology and community partners. Every meetup includes a short presentation from a technology professional, discussion and networking. For information, go to ncesd.org
