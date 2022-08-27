WENATCHEE — After three years of calling The Mercantile at 14 N. Wenatchee Ave. home, NCW Tech Alliance has a new main office.
The nonprofit announced Wednesday it has moved its headquarters to the Technology Incubator Space within Pybus Public Market, which is run by the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority.
NCW Tech is hosting an open house at the new office from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 7. Community members and partners are invited to come network and meet staff.
The organization is also partnering with the Taproom by Hellbent Brewing, a restaurant located inside Pybus, for a scholarship fundraiser that night. At least $1 from each pint of beer sold will go to NCW Tech’s STEM scholarship program, according to a press release.
NCW Tech, which provides resources for technology, entrepreneurship and STEM education throughout North Central Washington, is also seeking new board members for next year. Interested applicants can visit the website at wwrld.us/NCWTech.
Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
