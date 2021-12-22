WENATCHEE — North Central Washington Tree Fruit days return in January with hybrid options for both in-person and online webinar options. The events are spread over three days in January and one in February.
The events Jan. 18 through the 20th, which are free, are:
NCW Apple Day will take place Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Virtual viewing will also be available. The four sessions scheduled for the day are “Codling Moth and Mites,” “Healthy Roots,” “Managing Heat Stress,” and “Technology and Engineering.” Up to three pesticide update credits are available.
NCW Stone Fruit Day will take place Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Virtual viewing will also be available. The three sessions scheduled are “Insect Management,” “Disease Management” and “Horticulture.” Up to three pesticide update credits are available.
A separate session, in Spanish, will also be held Jan. 19 at the Wenatchee Convention Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
NCW Pear Day will be held Thursday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Virtual viewing is also available. The two sessions this day are titled “Pest and Disease Management” and “Production, Quality and Profits.” Up to three pesticide credits are available.
Additionally, on Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the Okanogan Horticultural Association will hold their annual meeting at the Okanogan County Complex. This event costs $10, which will be paid at the door. Topics for this year’s meeting include “Site Preparation for New Planting Success” and an update on the apple maggot survey.
WSU Extension, the NCW Fieldmen’s Association, NW Cherry Growers, Pear Bureau NW and the Okanogan Horticultural Society are sponsoring the events.
