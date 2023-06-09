Autospa

A rendering of the new AutoSpa location at 111 Pace Drive in East Wenatchee.

EAST WENATCHEE — AutoSpa Central Washington will expand to East Wenatchee with a new, 140-foot-long car wash tunnel on 111 Pace Drive.

Geoff Knautz, owner of AutoSpa, said building the $6 million store will include three 16-by-40 feet self-service bays, with 12 vacuum hoses. Construction will begin sometime in August or September. He said he expects it to open in spring 2024. 



