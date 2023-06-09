EAST WENATCHEE — AutoSpa Central Washington will expand to East Wenatchee with a new, 140-foot-long car wash tunnel on 111 Pace Drive.
Geoff Knautz, owner of AutoSpa, said building the $6 million store will include three 16-by-40 feet self-service bays, with 12 vacuum hoses. Construction will begin sometime in August or September. He said he expects it to open in spring 2024.
Knautz bought a 5-acre mini storage unit business, A-A Rent-A-Space, next to Costco for his car wash. He will demolish 2 acres of storage units to construct the car wash and plans to sell the other 3 acres.
There is an AutoSpa at 207 Easy St. in Wenatchee, with two short drive-through automatic bays, around 12-by-40 feet each.
Knautz said the Easy Street location washes around 150 cars a day and he expects the new tunnel in East Wenatchee will wash 120 cars an hour.
He said tunnels are fast and some people prefer the experience.
“We’re carrying Turtle Wax soaps, so just the lights and the smells I think people really do like the experience,” he said.
“The tunnel will wash your car quicker, in two to three minutes, where the in-bay automatic will wash your car in five to six minutes,” Knautz added. “If you go into a tunnel it’s quicker, but some people just don’t like being in that and have their car get pulled through so I like having both in town.”
Knautz said he expects the new location will create 10 to 15 jobs, as four to five employees are needed to operate the tunnel and guide customers 12 hours a day.
