CORVALLIS, Oregon — Three new, thornless blackberry varieties are making their way to market.
Eclipse, Galaxy and Twilight meld the traits of eastern erect-cane blackberries and western trailing blackberries. They were created at the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service’s Horticultural Crops Research Laboratory in Corvallis, working with the Oregon State University Agricultural Experiment Station, a partnership that has been in place since 1927.
Eclipse is the first of the three varieties from these crosses to move from the test fields to final selection. Its name was changed from ORUS 2816-4 to Eclipse to commemorate the 2017 total solar eclipse.
It ripens earlier than one of its parents, Triple Crown, a late-summer variety known for its productivity, vigor and flavor.
"Eclipse inherited Triple Crown's outstanding flavor, beloved for its sweet, fruity taste, with hints of root beer and spice. But what Eclipse has that Triple Crown doesn't is a firmer skin that gives you a good pop when you bite down,” said biological technician Mary Peterson, who works in the blackberry breeding program. “Firmer skin also means the berries handle and ship better and don't leak, which is always an attractive feature for the fresh market.”
The second blackberry, Galaxy, also has Triple Crown as a parent, but produces a few days earlier than Eclipse, with berries slightly larger and darker.
"People who've tasted Galaxy have detected hints of blueberry, mint and grape," Peterson said.
The third release, Twilight, ripens four to five days after Eclipse, Peterson said, with a higher yield. Tasters noted it is not quite as sweet as the other two, but has a deep blackberry jam flavor, with floral and honey notes.
ARS research geneticist Chad Finn, who started in 1993, developed many of the berry varieties common in the Pacific Northwest. The Marionberry, one of his earliest releases, remains a favorite among both producers and consumers throughout the region. Finn passed away this past December in an accident while on vacation in Hawaii.