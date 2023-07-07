CHELAN — North Cascades Bank and its green mountain logo are not unfamiliar to most in North Central Washington, as the bank is based in nine communities across Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties — including its headquarters location in Chelan.

Speaking of its home in Chelan, the headquarters is currently being rebuilt at the familiar 220 E. Johnson Ave. site.



Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?