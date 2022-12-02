EAST WENATCHEE — Tens of thousands of data servers — and even more wires — are or soon will fill up most of a 241,000-square-foot, white, rectangular building on Urban Industrial Way, near Pangborn Memorial Airport.

Those wires and data center will create jobs for about 50 full-time employees, according to Paul Englis, Microsoft director of community development. Microsoft owns 340.22 acres in the Urban Industrial Way area, according to the Douglas County Assessor’s Office website.



