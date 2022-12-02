EAST WENATCHEE — Tens of thousands of data servers — and even more wires — are or soon will fill up most of a 241,000-square-foot, white, rectangular building on Urban Industrial Way, near Pangborn Memorial Airport.
Those wires and data center will create jobs for about 50 full-time employees, according to Paul Englis, Microsoft director of community development. Microsoft owns 340.22 acres in the Urban Industrial Way area, according to the Douglas County Assessor’s Office website.
He said construction crews will hand over the data cloud storage building to the company next week, marking it officially open and closed off to most everyone.
But before that, Microsoft leaders decided to invite people to a grand opening and tour, one of the first public openings the company has done, he said.
Employees were adding more data servers to the building while construction was underway Tuesday during the tour, before the building was secured by fingerprint, badge scanner and permission.
Visitors were allowed into three sections, including a room with 40-some workstations, each set up for two monitors. A room adjacent had space for computers, as well. The other stops were the large room of servers, which guests could only peek into, and the entrance.
About 100 guests toured a small part of it, followed by lunch and remarks from several officials involved in the center’s opening.
Matthew Hepner spoke in several capacities: East Wenatchee City Council member, journeyman electrician, and as secretary of the Certified Electrical Workers of Washington, representing the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
“For our community, the investments made by companies like Microsoft generate important, new tax revenue that allows us to upgrade our schools, buildings, parks, and improve police, fire and other public services,” he said. “Because of the dramatic increase in the local tax base, we get to enjoy these benefits without us actually having to raise the taxes.”
Storage and jobs
The new building is about 2.8 miles away by vehicle from the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority’s Executive Flight Building, 1 Campbell Parkway, on Urban Industrial Way.
About 850,000 construction worker hours were spent on the $409 million-plus building by various contractors. Those will also construct the second data center building that broke ground in October, just next to the first one, which will be the same size.
Several employees on site Tuesday were Wenatchee Valley residents who worked at one of the Quincy data centers owned by Microsoft, but who transferred to the Douglas County location. About 430 full time employees are at the Quincy data centers, Englis said.
He also said more employees were needed and job postings would be up soon. Those wanting an information technology career can take classes through a program with Microsoft at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake for a year to get certified, then possibly get hired, he said.
Employees will work with data servers, which are owned by Microsoft and others, like schools, hospitals and anyone else.
The servers include “... Azure, which is sort of the foundational, you know, part of the Microsoft Cloud services,” he said. “It can also include Microsoft 365, which includes the office applications and the associated support there. Teams, like we’re running on now, is part of that Microsoft Cloud, but part of Microsoft 365 Dynamics, another one of our cloud products. The Bing search products and related technology is also part of that.”
Those playing XBox, or using OneDrive, will also get their data stored there. And if someone runs out of space and wants more, that could signal more servers are needed.
But what about the non-Microsoft data?
“…these big structures that can contain, you know, racks and racks of servers. Now what goes in those racks is kind of dictated by the business … that will then dictate what products can be served from there. And oftentimes we don’t know necessarily, you know, from the data center side. That’s kind of obscured from us. I think including, like which customers are running where. We don’t know that and we shouldn’t know that. That’s sort of a layer above us.”
During the pandemic, Microsoft saw an exponential increased demand for storage, Englis said.
“It (growth) broke all of our expectations,” he said. “In a world where businesses were shutting down, we were opening more.”
That meant more servers, which needed places to live. Englis said a sophisticated equation basically determines how much Microsoft builds out, so he could not say for sure whether or how many other data centers would be built in Douglas County.
The same goes for a 102.5-acre Malaga site Microsoft owns and plans to build on along the Malaga-Alcoa Highway. It’s in the planning stage, with the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) permitting underway, Englis said. Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority documents said up to six could be built.
In Douglas County, Microsoft was granted a utility building permit on March 1 on a 4.91-acre lot, as well as a “fire safety plan” on March 24 on a 100.65-acre lot surrounding a commercial building.
In December 2021, Microsoft received a “commercial miscellaneous” building permit on a 20-acre lot across the street from Ant Creek LLC on Urban Industrial Way. The permit was to construct a more than 244,000-square-foot building valued by the company at $409 million, according to the building permit application. Englis said the building is about 241,000 square feet.
Green power
Douglas County PUD provided “unspecified power” at market prices to Microsoft from May 1 through some part of August, according to a PUD resolution passed by commissioners April 11. The purpose was to provide “a temporary source of power for testing and construction activities,” according to the temporary power agreement. During this time, Microsoft was expected to use up to 10 megawatts of electricity from the PUD through the Veedol Substation, said Meaghan Vibbert, PUD spokesperson.
Microsoft was expected to have a power supply agreement with a “third-party” in August, and the Douglas County PUD would just supply transmission services then. However, Englis said no agreements were made as of Tuesday, but could be within a month.
The PUD built a special substation for Microsoft, which Microsoft paid for. The company has paid or reimbursed any construction or other costs related to its data centers in Chelan and Douglas counties because Englis said it doesn’t want taxpayers footing the bill.
The new data center has diesel generators as backup power, Englis said, but Microsoft expects to use only green energy companywide by 2030.