A worker picks honeycrisp apples at the Piepel Premium Harvest's fruit orchard along South Nile Avenue near East Wenatchee on Oct. 7, 2022.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol have introduced a bill that will help forgive student loan debt for young people interested to be farm and/or ranch workers.

The Young Farmer Success Act was introduced by Reps. Joe Courtney (CT-02), Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15), Monica De La Cruz (TX-15), and Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) on April 19.



