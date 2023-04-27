WASHINGTON, D.C. – Lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol have introduced a bill that will help forgive student loan debt for young people interested to be farm and/or ranch workers.
The Young Farmer Success Act was introduced by Reps. Joe Courtney (CT-02), Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15), Monica De La Cruz (TX-15), and Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) on April 19.
If enacted, the bill will incentivize young people to enter agricultural professions by making them eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF), according to a press release from Courtney’s office.
The National Young Farmers Coalition stated in a press release that it supports the bill.
“To be eligible, the farm or ranch would need to earn gross revenue during the year from the sale of agricultural products equal to or greater than $35,000. The bill aims to support young farmers and ranchers by making it easier for them to pursue higher education without the burden of student loan debt,” the coalition stated in the press release.
“Young farmers across the country are passionately growing food for their communities and stewarding our natural resources," the coalition stated. "At the same time, they are struggling to find secure access to land, persisting through increasingly severe climate change impacts, and balancing rising farm input costs, household expenses, and student loan debt.”
Findings from the 2022 National Young Farmer Survey shared by the coalition include:
78.5% of young farmers hold an associate's degree or higher.
38% of young farmers carry student loan debt that prevents them from building their farm businesses or accessing additional capital.
45% of young Black farmers say that student loan debt presents a significant challenge to their farm businesses, compared to 24.6% of white young farmers.
20% of young farmers did not take out additional loans to support or grow their farm businesses because of existing student loan debt.
