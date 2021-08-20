WENATCHEE — Following a process that took multiple years and several attempts, the Two Rivers Gallery has officially been designated a 501(c)(3) by the Internal Revenue Service.
This means the gallery is exempt from federal income tax and it's also qualified to receive gifts and donations that are deductible on federal taxes from donors.
Jan Theriault, the director of the gallery, said this is a huge deal for the gallery.
“We had done so much work on this that it became really exciting for our board to read,” Theriault said.
This designation comes after a period of financial stress during the pandemic. While the gallery closed for three months last year due to state COVID guidelines, its bills continued to arrive.
The rent alone on the space at 102 N. Columbia St. is about $1,300 a month. In July 2020, while the gallery was still closed, Theriault estimated it could lose $3,000 in one month.
“We didn’t receive any rent compensation at all," said gallery vice president Russ Helper. "We had to maintain our rent, our insurance, our phones, our advertising and everything else.”
The new nonprofit classification allows the gallery to seek grant money, Theriault said. It could also allow for increased donations from community members and local businesses since donations to the gallery can now be deducted from federal taxes.
“I think it will help us immensely,” Hepler said.
The gallery has about 80 members any given year who show a rotating collection of sculptures, paintings, drawings, books and other pieces of art. Theriault said the gallery typically gains about 12 new members a year, while also losing around the same amount.
Members pay a fee of $50 to join, and also pay $10 to show up to three pieces of their work at a time. The gallery receives a portion of the money made from the sale of art that's displayed. In February 2020, the last month the gallery operated before the pandemic, it made $545 from the sale of art.
“Right now, the ones who support us are supporting us through memberships,” Hepler said. “But now they can use it also as an investment, a tax investment. But, yeah, I think it will make it more attractive for people to want to invest that way with us.”
Theriault said the board has been approached by potential donors in the past who ultimately didn’t donate, since the gallery was not classified as a 501(c)(3).
With its new designation, volunteers at the gallery are also eyeing potential expansion.
Hepler said the group may look to buy a larger space rather than continuing to rent its current location. Art from the gallery already hangs in a hallway outside, since there is not enough space to display all of it in the current gallery. A larger space would also allow the gallery to offer more resources, including classes and other art-related activities.
The gallery also may hire paid employees. Right now, members of the board serve on a volunteer basis, with no one drawing a salary.
“If it weren’t for creative people who want to help run this gallery, it wouldn’t be possible,” Theriault said.
Hepler pointed out the advanced age of several board members, including himself, and Theriault said they may even eventually look to hire a director to oversee the gallery and do some of the board’s work.
“But that’s going to cost money,” Theriault said, estimating that this could cost as much as $40,000 a year for someone to do it part-time.
When it first opened in 2008, the gallery operated under the nonprofit umbrella of the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. It lost the designation when it became an independent entity.
This is the second time the gallery applied to be classified as a 501(c)(3) independently. The first time came nearly two years ago. Theriault said the first application was rejected due to a couple of words in their application, mainly that the gallery is a “co-op.”
“The word cooperative is a bad word to the IRS,” Theriault said.
After removing that phrase from the second application, and making a couple of other tweaks, the IRS ultimately sent the gallery a letter on July 26 that their second attempt was successful, with their status retroactive to Dec. 21, 2020.
To celebrate, Theriault said the board drank champagne at a recent meeting to celebrate.
“We usually don’t drink during the board meetings,” Theriault said. “But, we were overly elated.”