A slide in Nichols' presentation describes his vision for the restaurant as "bright, warm; high ceilings; deference to windows; varied seating arrangements; communal dining; plants to provide natural feel, allusion to orchard."

WENATCHEE — David Nichols, a James Beard Award-nominated chef and a Wenatchee Valley native, wants to elevate the city's culinary scene while capitalizing on its "agricultural aspect."

His vision, a rustic open-concept restaurant named "Brigade" which highlights the region's produce, could soon open in the former Wenatchee Fire Department station at 136 S. Chelan Ave.

A worker for Eagle Transfer removes office chairs from the historic Wenatchee fire station on Chelan Avenue on Nov. 23, 2020.


