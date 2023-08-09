A slide in Nichols' presentation describes his vision for the restaurant as "bright, warm; high ceilings; deference to windows; varied seating arrangements; communal dining; plants to provide natural feel, allusion to orchard."
WENATCHEE — David Nichols, a James Beard Award-nominated chef and a Wenatchee Valley native, wants to elevate the city's culinary scene while capitalizing on its "agricultural aspect."
His vision, a rustic open-concept restaurant named "Brigade" which highlights the region's produce, could soon open in the former Wenatchee Fire Department station at 136 S. Chelan Ave.
"We're just really looking forward to coming back," Nichols said.
The Wenatchee City Council unanimously approved a purchase and sale agreement Thursday for Nichols and his brother Ian to purchase the building on South Chelan Avenue for $520,000, with $20,000 in earnest money due.
In the presentation, David is listed as managing partner and executive chef, while Ian is a managing partner and director of operations. Kate Willman, a third partner, is listed as the managing director of hospitality.
A board packet describes the restaurant's cuisine as "orchard-inspired new American."
"The concept caters to those who live and work in Wenatchee — those would already know and love it," the board packet reads. "At the same time, it is designed to excite and welcome visitors and the influx of new residents."
Sample menu items include wood-fired broccoli, Bartlett pear salad and roasted delicata squash. One slide highlights a boneless pork chop with braised cabbage, granny smith mostarda, pickled mustard seeds and apple cider jus, which the slide says "epitomizes orchard-inspired new American cuisine."
In 2019, Nichols opened Eight Row in Seattle, which the group's presentation says is "based on the memories, flavors and cultural diversity found in and around our family cherry orchard on the Wenatchee River."
"Through food and service, the restaurant tells the story of the rich orchard communities of Central Washington," the slide reads.
In January, Nichols was announced as a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for the best chef in the North West and Pacific.
Vacant since November 2020, the building is on the National Register of Historic Places. The designation means the exterior of the building must remain, though the interior can be remodeled.
Wenatchee selected Nichols' company Dime Food Services in September 2022 to develop the restaurant.
A native of Cashmere, Nichols said the historic nature of the building was part of the appeal. The group has hired an architect and is exploring the potential of reverting the front of the building to its original four-fire door design.
"It was important for us to keep the history of that building," Nichols said of the fire station, which opened in 1929. "That was such a huge draw for us."
Example renderings for the restaurant show an open concept, with custom cookware and open flame that Nichols says is a nod to "what old style of cooking kind of was."
"Open kitchen with food-fired grills and hearth to serve as the visual and functional centerpiece of the restaurant," one slide reads. "This format invites guests to engage with the food and the process."
According to the board packet, phase one of the design and build would cost nearly $2.6 million. That phase includes a new HVAC system, the build-out of a restaurant and bar, and landscaping, among other projects.
The second phase could include refurbishing a second-floor kitchen as a test kitchen and redesigning the second floor for a private event space and other community events.
When open, the restaurant would have seven full-time employees and 15 hourly employees. The board packet projects the average kitchen wage would be $25 an hour, and the average server would make $32 an hour.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone