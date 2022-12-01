Private companies seeking to limit public broadband expansion into rural areas they serve or plan to serve may have to provide greater proof of service as part of a state board’s revised objection process. The rule changes, set to be finalized in February, would likely affect the distribution of Washington’s share of a $42 billion federal infrastructure program set to roll out next summer.

Telecommunications companies including Comcast and Nevada-based startup Rural Wireless filed objections last year that derailed eight projects meant to expand internet access to rural communities, as Crosscut reported in March. The objection process has drawn scrutiny from public utilities districts (PUDs), many of which are vying for hundreds of millions in federally funded grants, and see it as being leveraged to stifle competition.



