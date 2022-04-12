WENATCHEE — Those visiting Pybus Public Market in late spring or early summer will likely notice a new spot to taste local wines and ciders.
Off The Hill, a tasting room featuring products from Stemilt Creek Winery and Archibald James Wine and Cider, is currently projecting a June 1 opening at Pybus. The two companies have either closed their current tasting rooms or will soon to focus on the new location.
Andrea Brown, Pybus’ office manager, said Off The Hill will open in the space previously occupied by Alberg Sport’s Riverfront store. Alberg Sports moved nearby in Pybus and continues to operate.
Stemilt Creek Winery, owned by Kyle and Jan Mathison, have produced estate-grown wines from their vineyard on Stemilt Hill since 2003. Stemilt Creek Winery plans to close its tasting room at 110 N. Wenatchee Ave. before Off The Hill’s opening.
Archibald James Wine and Cider, owned by Seth Cohen and Bryan Noyd, began production in 2018. The company started selling its 2018 vintage wine in 2021. Cohen has worked in the wine industry for 20 years and leads production. Noyd operated restaurants in North Central Washington for 25 years before his retirement in 2016 and oversees the business and sales side.
With Off The Hill opening soon, Archibald James Wine and Cider recently closed its Leavenworth tasting room.
Beyond the new tasting room, Stemilt Creek Winery sells its products through a wine club and other direct-to-consumer methods and also self distributes to local retail outlets and restaurants. Archibald James Winery and Cider recently started a wine club and continues to operate a cider club. The company also sells wine through its website and has a west coast distribution agreement with Grape Expectations.
The two businesses grow their crops near each other on Stemilt Hill.
