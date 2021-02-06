OLYMPIA — Small businesses and nonprofits looking for everything from how to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program to free training and technical assistance can find local and statewide resources through SmallBizHelpWA.com, a website launched by the Washington Small Business Recovery Working Group.
The website was created to provide easier access to statewide opportunities and limited federal funds for small businesses.
The state’s Small Business Development Center also has scheduled a series of webinars to help businesses access grants, loans and information, including one. A webinar focused on the PPP application will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 12.
For details on the trainings, go to wsbdc.ecenterdirect.com and click on the events tab.