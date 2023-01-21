WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Downtown Association has hired an executive director to follow Linda Haglund, who served in the role since 2011.

The transition in leadership begins in February, when Rosa Pulido joins the office at 103 Palouse St., Suite 35, in Wenatchee.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?