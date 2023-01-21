WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Downtown Association has hired an executive director to follow Linda Haglund, who served in the role since 2011.
The transition in leadership begins in February, when Rosa Pulido joins the office at 103 Palouse St., Suite 35, in Wenatchee.
Pulido’s previous work at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce started in 2017 as outreach coordinator.
“Work started piling on, we started getting busier, the pandemic hit, and so I transitioned,” she said, to be the business and community relations manager. Her role evolved from communications to include government affairs, and then added on leadership for the Hispanic Business Council.
Born and raised in Wenatchee, Pulido, 27, said, “I know all of the streets, I always say, like the back of my hand. I love this town… it’s small enough that you still know everyone, but big enough that you get to enjoy a lot of different things.”
Some of the things she enjoys most include the trails, which she got into hiking when working Hike for Health as outreach with Columbia Valley Community Health and the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust.
She likes visiting new places downtown, such as Epoch game lounge, and the wineries, which she has become acquainted with through the chamber.
While growing up on the south side of Wenatchee, Pulido said she remembered taking the bus and exploring where there are predominantly Hispanic-owned businesses, and events like Fiestas Mexicanas at Lincoln Park. She still likes to get breakfast from the panaderias like Ariana’s Bakery and La Surtidora.
“I’m a firm believer that there should be representation everywhere,” said Pulido, “especially when we look at our census, at this point it’s like 60/40%, you know, white and Hispanic, so I think that should be reflected in our boards, our committees, and our businesses downtown.”
While working at the chamber, Pulido has been able to “make a lot of connections with not just our businesses, but our developers, our local municipalities.” In part, Pulido was trained by East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford. For training in government affairs, Pulido learned from Sasha Sleiman, who was the interim economic development director for Chelan County, and is housing program coordinator now after being government affairs personnel.
As another strong career influence, Pulido said Shiloh Burgess is “a force to be reckoned with” who helped “build up my confidence, and just be secure and sure of who I am, what I represent, and what I stand for, so I really appreciate that.” She said Jerri Barkley is another of the “powerful women that I’ve been very grateful and blessed to work with.”
At the chamber, Chelsea Ewer and Pulido have made it through many transitions together “towards keeping the mission and the vision of the chamber going.”
Being knowledgeable about local and regional activities by working with Visit Wenatchee has prepared Pulido for what she said is, “always going to be a struggle to keep us from becoming ‘Tourism-city,’ but there’s a balance, and because there’s a variety of things to do, I don’t see that happening too much in our area,” compared to the congestion of Chelan and Leavenworth.
Looking ahead to the Wenatchee Downtown Association, Pulido begins Feb. 1 and will have a month to train with outgoing executive director Linda Haglund. Pulido has already collaborated with the only other WDA employee, Katie Baldwin, operations and outreach coordinator, on events like the Wine Walk, First Fridays and the Cookie Stroll.
In deciding to apply for the position, Pulido said, “Well, obviously, no one wants to follow after Linda, she’s amazing and very well-known in the community.”
Pulido talked to her mentors, and to Haglund about the behind-the-scenes challenges of the WDA to prepare.
These challenges might include maintaining the relationship between the city and the downtown, she said, “and making sure that stays strong and that there is support both ways.”
She also said she acknowledges the issue of homelessness, “where we’re not just kicking people to the curb, but are actually bringing resources and help for that population” and other issues like development, permitting or street clean-up.
“I’m looking forward, of course, to continuing the world and the legacy that Linda is leaving behind. I’m grateful and thankful for the businesses I’ve gotten to know over time just by being at the chamber.
“My mission is always going to be to give a voice to those that are underrepresented and collaborate as much as I can with all of the different talents in the valley,” Pulido continued, “whether that’s our mayors, our local business owners, our developers, I want to make sure that we all get together and have this idea of what we see the future of Wenatchee to look like and that everyone gets a say in it, so it feels created by the community, Not just one organization.”