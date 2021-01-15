CASHMERE — Award nominations for the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce’s business, citizen and organization of the year are due by 5 p.m Jan. 31.
The awards are designed to recognize those who have demonstrated dedication and excellence in 2020. The chamber’s Nomination Review Committee will review the nominees on Feb. 4 and an announcement will follow.
The 2019 recipients were:
Business of the Year: Milepost Brewing
Citizen of the Year: Florence Robinson
Outstanding Community Service: Wacoka Kiwanis Club
To make a nomination, go to wwrld.us/2Lr8BgC.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff