WENATCHEE — Nominations are now open for the two annual top business awards presented by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce — Business of the Year and Nonprofit of the Year.
The deadline is Nov. 29. Nominees must be chamber members. Judging will be decided by the chamber’s Award Committee, with winners announced at the March 3 banquet.
The Business of the Year is open to businesses at least five years old that exemplify the spirit of free enterprise, including a willingness to take risks, be innovative and help strengthen community spirit. Last year’s winner was Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort.
The award for nonprofits is designed to recognize those who demonstrate and implement effective strategy, make a community impact, are financially sustainable and show a strong return on donor investment. Last year’s winner was the Wenatchee Downtown Association.
