WENATCHEE — Do you know a talented, smart, ambitious young person? A breath of fresh air? Somebody who is going places and doing great things?
Wenatchee Valley Business World wants to hear about them as part of its annual 30 Under 35 recognition.
The event was started in 2011 as a way to acknowledge those who are working already to make a difference in the community and beyond. Past honorees range from teachers and lawyers to artists and entrepreneurs. The common denominator is their attitude and a dedication to making the region a better place to live.
Nominations can come from bosses, spouses, co-workers, customers, teachers or friends.
The nomination form is available on the wenatchee world.com home page — look for the 30 Under 35 logo — or link to it directly at wenatcheeworld.com/30under35/.
When submitting a name for consideration, it is best to include as much information as possible about why that person deserves to be recognized.
Nominees will be sent a questionnaire to fill in the details. A panel of community and business leaders will select the 30 members of the Class of 2020, who will be highlighted in the September issue of the Business World.
Nominations, typically due by the end of May, are open this year through July 1 — pushed a little later because of the COVID-19 distractions, said Wenatchee World General Manager Sean Flaherty.
In the past, the honorees, co-workers and family members also have been invited to a celebration event. That is the hope for this year, but the plans are still in flux as the impacts of COVID-19 continue to linger. Stay tuned.