UNION GAP — Clothing retailer Nordstrom Inc. announced Wednesday it will open a Nordstrom Rack store in Union Gap, adjacent to the Valley Mall.
The new store, which will open in fall 2023 at the former Bed, Bath & Beyond site, was announced during a Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce luncheon hosted by Valley Mall officials.
"This will bring people who haven't been here before," said Linda DiLembo, general manager of Valley Mall. "I know we'll have people coming here from the Tri-Cities for Nordstrom Rack."
The 28,000 square-foot store joins more than 80 local, regional and national retailers and restaurants at the Valley Mall, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It is owned by California-based CenterCal Properties.
"We are truly excited to announce the addition of Nordstrom Rack to our fine group of tenants at Valley Mall," Fred Bruning, chairman and founder of CenterCal Properties, stated in a news release.
"Bringing the famous Nordstrom name back to the Valley has been a goal of ours for many years, and we are sure they will be welcomed warmly by the local community," Bruning added. "The addition of Nordstrom Rack underscores our commitment to keeping Valley Mall vibrant and the leader in retail shopping for the entire Valley."
Two other new tenants, the locally-owned Fuji restaurant and national chain Chuck E. Cheese, plan to open in 2023 near the mall's Main Street entrance, DiLembo announced at Wednesday's luncheon.
Nordstrom started as a shoe store in 1901, and the Seattle-based retailer now operates more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations. Including the new Rack stores in Union Gap, Olympia and Salem announced on Wednesday, the company will operate 12 Nordstrom Rack and six Nordstrom stores in Washington state, and seven Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in Oregon.
Nordstrom previously operated a store in downtown's Yakima Mall, but closed it in 2001 after 40 years of operation in Yakima. The downtown mall closed in 2003.
