FILE PHOTO: A Nordstrom store is pictured in New York

A Nordstrom store is pictured in New York

 Reuters file photo/Brendan McDermid

Nordstrom Inc said on Tuesday net sales at its eponymous retail stores fell 3.4% in its third quarter, and overall sales for the company slowed down in the past couple of months, "particularly in geographies with unseasonably warm weather."

The company also trimmed its net profit forecast for the fiscal year ending January 2023. Shares in the upmarket Seattle-based retailer fell about 9% in extended trading.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?