Illustration of the DRACO spacecraft, being developed by Lockheed Martin for DARPA, that will demonstrate thermal nuclear engine technology. 

ORLANDO — Lockheed Martin was awarded a contract by federal agency DARPA in partnership with NASA to build out an experimental nuclear-powered spacecraft that aims to make trips to the moon and Mars more efficient.

The contract announced Wednesday gives the aerospace giant the go ahead under the program DRACO (Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations), under which it will build out an X-NTRV (Experimental Nuclear Thermal Rocket Vehicle) to be launched no later than 2027. The value of the contract has yet to be published by DARPA.

