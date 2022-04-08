WENATCHEE — Marissa Collins is returning to the Numerica Performing Arts Center — as the new director of development.
She starts the new job on Monday, responsible for designing and implementing a fundraising plan that maximizes revenue from the foundation, government, corporate and individual sources. Working closely with the Executive Director J. Woody Lotts, who was hired last summer, Collins will plan, design, market and implement the fundraising infrastructure for the Numerica PAC.
She previously worked at the PAC as marketing director for seven years, leaving in 2019 to work at 501 Consultants, a business development and nonprofit consulting firm in Cashmere. She has continued to be involved onstage at the PAC. She plays Glinda the “Good Witch” in the upcoming Apple Blossom Musical production of “The Wizard of Oz.”
“Her experience in marketing, strategic planning and fundraising will make her a valuable addition to the Numerica PAC team,” Lotts said in a press release. “Marissa has intrinsic knowledge of our organization, that combined with her new skill sets from working with 501 Consultants will be essential to our vision of creating a sustainable, cultural hub that inspires, educates, and empowers this community.”
The Numerica PAC, which was shuttered for the first six months of the pandemic, reopened with restrictions in fall 2020 and has been finding its footing since then, especially in the past several months.
“There is a lot of great energy at the Numerica PAC right now. It feels like the perfect time for me to return, in this new role, to help the theater we all love reach its full potential,” Collins said.
