WENATCHEE — Cindy Johnston has been wandering the rock paths of the alpine Ohme Gardens since she was 6 years old. On Friday, the middle-aged Sunnyslope resident was there for a different kind of rock show.
She and about 40 others attended the Quarter Past 8 concert, which is part of a series of special events designed to attract more guests to the park, including ticketed music, movies and comedy performances on the lawn.
Johnston calls the gardens “a gem” and says the community has “a responsibility to take care of and promote” the place.
The gardens are now owned and managed by Chelan County. The Ohme family sold the property to Washington State Parks and Recreation in 1991 after their work to landscape the 9 acres on the bluffs since 1929.
Prior to the COVID pandemic, RLS Productions had a popular concert series at Ohme Gardens that featured mainly tribute bands. The six concerts that Ohme organized this year have seen less than half of the anticipated 150 attendees at each show.
“I consider this season as a ‘research and development’ year in regards to special events,” Ohme Director Samantha Segaline said in an email.
Ohme’s movie nights were “a whole lot of fun” and well attended, as well as profitable due to sponsors. This year Ohme also produced “Giggles in the Gardens” with comedy shows, which will continue next year with three ticketed comedy events, plus three music concerts.
Friday’s concert featured Quarter Past 8, a Seattle band that covers hit songs from six decades and has been playing classic rock live since 2007.
Some out-of-town guests were visiting the gardens for the first time at Friday’s show. One visitor from Scottsdale, Arizona, called it “an ideal venue, beautiful, exceeding expectations for a belated birthday party with my girl and great friends.” Their group described it as a hidden gem, and an oasis.
Only half of the ticketed guests arrived for the concert, according to Segaline. The guests who did attend speculated about factors such as wildfire smoke, COVID winding down, high gas prices and other weekend events or conflicting plans that might have kept others away.
“Where is everybody? That’s what I want to know!” said one woman at a lively table of six ladies. These sorority sister alumni of Washington State University “meet in the middle” of the state each August, being from Seattle, Spokane and Wenatchee. They agreed it was a treat to have live music, and were up and dancing by the end of the 90-minute concert.
In the lot near the lawn at Ohme, two vendors set up shop. Tap & Putt sold cold beer and cider in red Solo cups from a traveling tap trailer. R-Shack BBQ and Catering was on site in a food truck offering $17 plates with a barbecued meat entrée, coleslaw and a choice of two sides.
The last special event of this season is at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 when “Giggles in the Garden” presents comedians Chase Mayers and Travis Nelson for $22 general admission tickets or table seating packages.
