OMAK — Grants of up to $10,000 are available to help small businesses in Okanogan County.
The Small Business Stabilization Grant program is being administered by the Economic Alliance in partnership with Okanogan County, which has committed $250,000 to the effort from its federal CARES Act funds.
The grants are meant to help businesses with eligible expenses incurred from March 1 through the date of their application. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 28.
The applications will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. To be eligible, businesses must:
Be in Okanogan County, licensed and in operation for at least six months
Have no more than 20 full-time employees
Have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which requires documentation
For information go to economic-alliance/grants or call Roni Holder-Diefenbach at 826-5107.