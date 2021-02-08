OLYMPIA — Colville Tribal member Glenda Breiler, who grew up in Omak, started Thursday as the new state Department of Natural Resource’s director of tribal relations.
She serves as the contact point between the DNR and the tribes across the state on projects ranging from waterways to fire lines.
“I am grateful to join an agency with such a large role in protecting and preserving our natural resources,” Breiler said in a press release from the agency. I have already begun engaging with DNR teams and tribes across the state on the work we are doing and how we can better collaborate on the many projects in the agency’s portfolio.
The job was created in 2012 by the state Legislature and was previously was held Joenne McGerr. She had served in the position since April 2013. She moved in November to work for the state Department of Ecology as shorelands and environmental assistance program manager.
Before joining DNR, Breiler promoted indigenous arts and cultures as director of the Evergreen Longhouse at The Evergreen State College. Before Evergreen, Breiler served as deputy director of the Washington Indian Gaming Association.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said Breiler’s background and expertise will help build stronger relationships and create new opportunities for partnerships on projects.