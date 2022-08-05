Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Since retiring as publisher of the newspaper in 2018, it has been gratifying to have the opportunity to continue writing a column for the newspaper and also pitching in to help out with Wenatchee Valley Business World with their annual event honoring young leaders who are making a difference in the community.

Last week, the 11th class of 30 leaders under 35 years of age was honored at an event held at the Wenatchee Convention Center, with more than 150 family members and business colleagues attending. The event was sponsored by Chelan County PUD.

220305-newslocal-WoodsRufus 01.jpg

Rufus Woods
30 under 35 | Wenatchee Valley Business World


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?