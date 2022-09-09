Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ne of my favorite songs by the late country legend George Jones, “Who’s Going to Fill Their Shoes,” recalls the hits of country greats like Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, and he wonders, “Who’s gonna fill their shoes. Who’s going to stand that tall?...Who’s gonna give their heart and soul to get to me and you?”

Those lines reminded me of another kind of Westerner, and I wonder in the 21st century who will fill his shoes and who’s going to stand that tall.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?