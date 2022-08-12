Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The buyer of Virginia media startup Axios is saying the right things about supporting journalism.

But it remains to be seen whether the Cox Enterprises deal improves the local journalism crisis that's left millions of American voters with little to no coverage of local events.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.