The debate in Chelan County is the same as what is being heard in the state, the nation, and to a large extent, the world. How do we control the COVID-19 pandemic while minimizing the damage to our already beleaguered economy?
How do we apply rules for social distancing — particularly for our businesses — when it appears that one occupation is allowed to continue while another is not? Who should make these decisions, and by what rationale? How do we protect the rights of all citizens, and at the same time, protect their health?
In February, Gov. Jay Inslee proclaimed a state of emergency for all counties throughout Washington as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. This prompted counties throughout the state to follow suit. By declaring an emergency, local governments can take extraordinary actions to address the pandemic. Examples of these actions are: 1) to rapidly secure additional housing for safe quarantines; 2) to protect homeless and displaced people who are at high risk of the disease; and 3) to secure federal funds for rebuilding the economy after the stay-at-home orders have been lifted.
The Chelan County emergency declaration also prompted the commissioners to control the flow of visitors into and out of the county, which greatly reduced the possibility of spreading the coronavirus. What started as a request for voluntary compliance quickly escalated to the need for local legislative action as it became apparent that stronger measures were necessary to ensure public health, safety and resources. We considered this to be prudent, weighing the health risks versus the economic risks. This local decision has largely been effective and consistent with the governor’s proclamation.
Likewise, under the emergency declaration, the county allowed certain businesses to proceed, if they met strict guidelines that were established. For example, we allowed residential construction to continue if there was clear evidence that damage to either the building or to the environment would occur if construction was halted. In this situation, our decision was overruled by the governor, and we believe that this was not appropriate. Chelan County is not the only local government that has been overruled by and warned of potential legal actions by the governor on this issue. Some counties have disregarded this ruling and a few have openly defied the governor. While it would be easy to follow suit and challenge the governor’s position we have opted not take this route, as it not only inflames an already volatile situation, but could be detrimental to our recovery efforts in the future.
Rather, we will work through these issues with the governor’s office in an effort to develop reasonable, pragmatic approaches to balance health and economy of our community in a timely manner
However, these are urgent matters; we consider these issues to be extremely time sensitive and cannot wait for protracted deliberations at a state-wide level. While we recognize the intent of the governor’s proclamations, we clearly have differences with the approach that needs to be taken. It is imperative that Gov. Inslee works with us— and the other counties — in providing latitude and local control of both health and economic decisions.
Let us be clear: our priority is to protect public health. We believe that we can find the correct balance in protecting both our health and our economy. In his address to the state on April 21, the governor stated his intent to ease restrictions on residential construction “if new safety guidelines are met.” While we applaud this much needed and long overdue approach, this would be best accomplished by working with local governments to ensure the guidelines are practical — and practicable.
As an extension of state government, our position as commissioners requires getting the job done on the ground and providing for the health, safety and welfare of our citizens. We recognize the broad guidance of the governor’s “Stay Home Stay Healthy” Proclamation, but it cannot address the unique situations that occur in each community. While it is the role of local government to carry out the governor’s proclamation in communities safely and in practical manner — that can only be done at the local level where specific issues and conditions can be considered.
We ask that you work with local governments, Gov. Inslee, and not stand in the way of us exercising our discretion. While we support the stay-at home proclamation and the health benefits it has provided, implementing the necessary on-the-ground decisions cannot be made at a practical level in Olympia. It is best done here at home.
Chelan County commissioners
Doug England, Chairman
Bob Bugert, Vice Chairman
Kevin Overbay, Commissioner