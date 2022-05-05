We are exceedingly fortunate to have the Community Foundation of North Central Washington in our midst, providing guidance, leadership and support to non-profit organizations that are doing essential work helping our neighbors who are struggling.
The role the Community Foundation plays in helping support, encourage and guide philanthropy to make North Central Washington a better place to live for everyone cannot be overstated.
Recently, Executive Director Beth Stipe, her staff and board hosted an in–person appreciation event for donors at Pybus Public Market and the place was packed. How wonderful it was to see everyone’s faces after two years of isolation and virtual meetings prompted by the Covid pandemic.
One of the laudable attributes of the Community Foundation’s culture is that they never stop trying to make a bigger impact. The foundation made significant changes during the pandemic. “We got the opportunity to take some risks and do some things differently that we wouldn’t have done had there not been a global pandemic,” Stipe said.
The foundation altered its approach to its two major regional fundraisers — Give Methow Valley and Give NCW. This end-of-the-year program crowdsources contributions. In the past, the Give NCW fundraiser was limited to organizations receiving the foundation’s regional impact grants, but with the challenges of the pandemic, they made it possible for a multitude of nonprofits to raise funds through the campaign.
This was a smashing success. During the past two years, $2.3 million was raised.
The foundation’s Partners in Giving donors donated enough money to cover the credit card charges so that 100 percent of those donations went to the charities.
These innovations demonstrate the relentless efforts by the staff and board of the foundation to find ways to build a culture of philanthropy — a sense of shared responsibility for helping those in need through the work of local nonprofits.
Another growing program at the foundation is the Heirloom Society, in which individuals commit to leaving a personally meaningful amount from their estate to either the foundation or a specific nonprofit in the region. Once again, the power of the Community Foundation’s role in fostering the spirit of contribution is evident through its actions.
Dorry Foster, the energetic and driven executive director for the Wenatchee YMCA, took the stage to give a first-hand look at how the Community Foundation is impacting lives by helping nonprofits.
The YMCA earned a regional impact grant to set up a prevention coalition of agencies working to provide support for teens, such as in addressing suicide, gang prevention and other efforts. The collaboration includes Children’s Home Society, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Youth United, Together for Youth and CampFire. Rather than each organization doing its own thing, the coalition is figuring out ways to work together to leverage resources and make a bigger impact.
Another success story shared was a video presentation by Makenna Schwab, a 2021 Eastmont High School graduate and a student at the University of Washington. Schwab, who has a rare disorder called Larsen Syndrome, received scholarships through the foundation to further her education. “Thank you for encouraging kids like me to continue their education and pursue their dreams,” said Schwab.
Teresa Bendito, a founder of the Parque Padrinos group supporting Kiwanis Methow Park, talked about the profound impact of mentor Kathleen Miller as a Wenatchee High School student and the scholarships from the foundation that helped her earn a degree in accounting and, ultimately, a job at Moss Adams locally.
The foundation does so much good for people in this region and creates countless opportunities for those who would otherwise be left behind.
Whatever your financial situation, you can join hundreds of fellow neighbors in the region and become a supporter of this great work. Check out cfncw.org for ways to get involved, from contributing to Give NCW to opening a donor-advised fund, becoming a Partner in Giving or joining the Heirloom Society.
Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or (509) 665-1162.