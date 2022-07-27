Television and movies often tug on the heart strings of nostalgia when they portray a country doctor. This is the stereotypical white-haired doctor with his black bag who still makes house calls, serves as the town sage and dispenses care of all sorts.
This myth has often been perpetuated, but it paints a false narrative of rural healthcare. The reality is being a rural provider is difficult. Working in a rural setting often equates to longer hours with less support. Our country is facing a primary care crisis, which is exacerbated in rural communities — like North Central Washington. By 2034, the U.S. is projected to face a shortage of up to 124,000 physicians, 48,000 of which will be in primary care alone, according to a 2021 study by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).
While the study focuses primarily on future physician shortages, Americans are feeling the shortfall now. According to research conducted for AAMC, 35 percent of respondents said they had trouble finding a doctor in the past two or three years. That’s 10 points higher than when the question was asked in 2015.
Primary care providers who serve rural communities are retiring at a higher rate than their urban counterparts, and more often than not, newer providers are moving to urban areas where they believe there are better opportunities. Rural health providers are not as well supported by a robust community of specialty providers and medical infrastructure as their urban counterparts.
We must address these growing gaps now or health outcomes for rural residents will continue their steep decline and further stress an already overtaxed healthcare system. We can’t afford to sit on the sidelines and let this crisis continue to grow.
This is why it is imperative that we invest in rural healthcare now and ensure there is a sustainable long-term path to quality care. But we must all come together to address this issue; partnerships between corporations, nonprofits, community groups and others are crucial to solving this crisis.
For example, the Family Health Center clinic in Brewster, Wash., received a grant to implement the University of Washington (UW) AIMS Center Collaborative Care model. Collaborative Care programs give primary care providers the ability to provide effective mental health services within their offices. The integration of medical and mental health care is convenient for patients, can reduce the stigma associated with treatment for mental disorders, builds on existing provider-patient relationships, and can help improve care for the millions of patients who have both medical and mental disorders.
The UW AIMS Center is partnering with Premera Blue Cross to help clinics like Family Health Center in rural areas implement Collaborative Care. Since implementation, the patient experience at the Brewster clinic has truly been transformed. Trained primary care providers and embedded behavioral health professionals work together to provide evidence-based medication or psychosocial treatments, supported by regular psychiatric case consultation and treatment adjustment for patients who are not improving as expected.
This is a great example of how partners are working on addressing challenges now, but how do we ensure there is a strong pipeline of future rural healthcare providers? Increasing capacity for rural family medicine residencies remains important in the long-term efforts to improve healthcare for the more than one million people living in Washington’s rural areas. It’s important that providers train in a rural setting so that they can confidently tackle the unique challenges of being a rural provider. Data shows that providers who train in a rural setting are more likely to stay.
This is where a partnership between Premera, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences (PNWU) and MultiCare Health System comes into play – and benefits North Central Washington. PNWU’s rural family medicine educational pathway and training, which has received strong investments and support from Premera and MultiCare, has established a new residency with clinics and hospitals in Okanogan County, accepting two new residents every year. The partnership also focuses on establishing a sustainable pipeline of candidates for the residency program by creating a rural medicine rotation for medical students. Medical students benefit from a specialized curriculum that encourages them to serve rural communities along with a living stipend.
Doctors in the residency program complete a year of clinical rotations at the MultiCare Tacoma Family Medicine clinic and two years of training at Family Health Center’s Omak clinic. Mid-Valley Hospital and Mid-Valley Clinic also provide rotation opportunities for PNWU medical students and residents — two facilities offering more services and procedures than in most rural communities.
The ultimate goal for programs like PNWU’s rural family medicine educational pathway and training is to establish a deep appreciation and understanding of rural healthcare and place these newly trained healthcare workers back in the rural communities they love.
So, let’s say goodbye to the tired stereotype of the country doctor, and invest in programs that innovate on and improve health outcomes for our rural communities.
Dr. Susanne Quistgaard is medical director of Premera Blue Cross.
