State demographers just released their 2022 population estimates for Chelan and Douglas counties. The punchline: Not much growth from a year ago.
Chelan County added 650 to its numbers for an estimated total of 80,650. Douglas County welcomed 450, for an estimated total of 44,000. The total of the metro area is now nearly 125,000. In census year, 2020, the count stood at a little more than 122,000.
In percentage terms, this implies a year-over-year growth rate of 0.8% for Chelan County and 1.0% for Douglas County. Or for the metro area, 0.9%.
As Chelan Douglas Trends indicator 0.1.1 tracks, these rates represent departures from recent growth rates in the two counties. From 2016 to 2021, the average annual growth rate was 1.2%. And the recent experience lies considerably below Washington’s population rate of increase last year of 1.3%.
Such modest growth might come as a surprise to some who know recent in-migrants to the area. After all, the work-from-home allowed many office-bound workers to live at some distance from the office. But the have-laptop-will-travel set didn’t seem to find the area in great numbers last year.
True, nearly all the population increase can be traced to people moving in. Trends 0.2.1 puts net migration for the 2021-2022 period at 1,020. This because the other source of population gain, the “natural” increase (births minus deaths) in the two counties was a mere 80.
In-migration typically happens for two reasons: work or retirement. (In some counties, higher education students make a big dent in the numbers.) Job creation, as seen in Trends indicator 2.3.1 was weak in 2021: the metro area added only 330 jobs over the 12 months.
Consequently, most of the population growth in the two counties appears to be non-work related, in other words, for retirement. In two months, we will have the latest measure of the age in the two counties. The most recent estimates (2019) of median age are elevated, at nearly 40 years. The estimated state median: about 38 years. It is this writer’s hunch that when the 2021 estimates are released, the local number will be higher still.
Further evidence for retirement inflows comes from the distribution of the area’s population gain. Neither Wenatchee nor East Wenatchee led the pack. Instead, it was Leavenworth and Chelan, with year-over-year growth rates of 5.2% and 1.6%, respectively. These are high-amenity towns that are attractive to retirees.
Where might newcomers be hailing from? We won’t know for quite a while about net in-state movements. We do know, however, the location of those who have moved here from out-of-state. Although these data, “driver’s license surrenders” from the Washington Department of Licensing, capture only those who move in and not the net number, the most recent Census data show that inflows and outflows are largely in balance for this population.
The five states, then, contributing the highest numbers to the two counties in 2021 were, in order: California, Oregon, Arizona, Idaho and Colorado.
In December, Washington State Office of Financial Management demographers will release their latest population forecasts. These are meant to guide the Growth Management Act deliberations over the next five years. The projections of 2017, in particular the demographers’ “medium” estimate for 2022, are remarkable accurate: a projection of 125,500 vs. the estimate of 125,000.
What then are the demographers’ current forecasts for 2030? Another 9,000 in the two counties. It seems unlikely that the forecast analysis now underway will come up with estimates appreciably different. Can the two counties absorb 9,000-10,000 new residents over the next 8 years? Likely so, but some of the most popular areas will definitely need to consider the consequences now.
Patrick Jones is executive director of the Institute for Public Policy and Economic Analysis at Eastern Washington University in Spokane. The institute runs the Chelan Douglas-Trends website.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone