Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

State demographers just released their 2022 population estimates for Chelan and Douglas counties. The punchline: Not much growth from a year ago.

Chelan County added 650 to its numbers for an estimated total of 80,650. Douglas County welcomed 450, for an estimated total of 44,000. The total of the metro area is now nearly 125,000. In census year, 2020, the count stood at a little more than 122,000.

Patrick Jones

Patrick Jones

Chelan-Douglas Trends